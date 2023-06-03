Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $168.73, with a volume of 4169949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.09.

The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.53.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.90.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

