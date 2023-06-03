Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $130.02 and last traded at $130.12. Approximately 1,367,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,211,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

