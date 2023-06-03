Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

RDY stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.