Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.98) to GBX 1,200 ($14.83) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of DRXGY stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.
Drax Group Company Profile
