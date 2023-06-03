Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGYGet Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.98) to GBX 1,200 ($14.83) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DRXGY stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

