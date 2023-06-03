Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.50% of Ducommun worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $530.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ducommun

Several analysts recently commented on DCO shares. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.