Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Duluth Stock Up 9.9 %

Duluth stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

About Duluth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

