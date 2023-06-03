Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.
Duluth Stock Up 9.9 %
Duluth stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $12.41.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
