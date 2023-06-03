Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $12,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

