Elastos Price Tops $1.58 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00005825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $32.21 million and $606,535.77 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

