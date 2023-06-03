ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.25 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. ELIS has a market cap of $22.25 million and $203.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019682 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,175.85 or 0.99999204 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11114727 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $405.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.