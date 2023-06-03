EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $173.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.