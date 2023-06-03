Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Ennis Price Performance
EBF opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Ennis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $526.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ennis (EBF)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.