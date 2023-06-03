Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Ennis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $526.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ennis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

