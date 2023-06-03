Ethereum Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,904.01 or 0.07015026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion and approximately $4.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003713 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,236,712 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.