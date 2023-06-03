Ethereum Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,904.01 or 0.07015026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion and approximately $4.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001386 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00053569 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00039176 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018729 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017776 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005977 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003713 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,236,712 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.