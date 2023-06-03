Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.
Euronav Stock Performance
Euronav stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Euronav has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets raised their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronav (EURN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.