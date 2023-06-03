Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Euronav stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Euronav has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets raised their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

