EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.26. 53,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 224,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Insider Activity

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $39,537.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $147,868. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in EverCommerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in EverCommerce by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

