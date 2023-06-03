Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $85.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.