Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 513.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after purchasing an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

