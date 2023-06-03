Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

