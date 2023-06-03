Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 26,530 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66.
Extreme Networks Stock Up 4.9 %
EXTR stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.