Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 26,530 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 4.9 %

EXTR stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

