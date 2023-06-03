FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

FibroGen Stock Up 3.2 %

FGEN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Insider Activity

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,214.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

