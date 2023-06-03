First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $123,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 473 shares of company stock valued at $309,552. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,298.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,094.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.07. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,345.44.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

