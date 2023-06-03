First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $360,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $57,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 79.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $169,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

