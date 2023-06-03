First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.81.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
