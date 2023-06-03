First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.16

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.16 and last traded at $156.58, with a volume of 105123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.34.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

