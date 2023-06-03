First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 685,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 467,404 shares.The stock last traded at $43.58 and had previously closed at $44.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

