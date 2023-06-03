Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.40.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

