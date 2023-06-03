FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $0.64

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $766.29 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.63720688 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $670.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

