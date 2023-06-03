FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,734,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE FLT opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $250.28.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.