Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.
About Flexible Solutions International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.