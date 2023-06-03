Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $34.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

