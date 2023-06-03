Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.