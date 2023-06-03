Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

