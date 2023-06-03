Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.50. Forafric Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 9,701 shares trading hands.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

See Also

