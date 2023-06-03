Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 4,565 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,910.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,294 shares in the company, valued at $134,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Forian stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forian by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

