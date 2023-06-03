Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 4,565 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,910.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,294 shares in the company, valued at $134,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Forian Price Performance
Forian stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
