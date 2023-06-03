Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 884,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,666,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

