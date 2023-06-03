Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 296.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 402,816 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

