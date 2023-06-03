Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,034 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avantor by 9,969.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after buying an additional 4,905,100 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $92,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 92.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,184 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2,441.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,776,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

