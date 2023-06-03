Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,111,120 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,120 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. TD Cowen cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Allbirds Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. Analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $97,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

