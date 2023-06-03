Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 334,365 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,365 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

