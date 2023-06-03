Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,347 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

