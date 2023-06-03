Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $15.03. Frontline shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 2,088,641 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

