Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,150 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Townsquare Media worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $120.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

