Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,336 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,340,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,969,000 after buying an additional 132,811 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,626,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $66.46 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

