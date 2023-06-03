Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,528 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

LNT stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.