Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

