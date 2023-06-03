Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 710,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

NASDAQ VWE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Vintage Wine Estates

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani bought 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Chairman Patrick A. Roney bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani bought 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 159,343 shares of company stock valued at $187,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

VWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.