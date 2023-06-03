Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

