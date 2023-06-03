Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.40. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

