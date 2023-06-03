Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

HTOO stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

About Fusion Fuel Green

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Stories

