Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
HTOO stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green
About Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.