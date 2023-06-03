FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

ISRG stock opened at $312.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.