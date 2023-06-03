Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

