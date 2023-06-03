GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of GME opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

