Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.25 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

